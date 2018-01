INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. - A 2-year-old child died after being found unconscious in a pool Monday, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at 6:15 p.m. in a home located in the 1400 block of 48th Avenue.

Deputies say the child was transported to Indian River Medical Center and pronounce dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.