Indian River County jail inmate dies at hospital

An inmate at the Indian River County Jail died Wednesday around 11 a.m. after being found unresponsive and taken to a hospital, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said.

A cellmate of the 42-year-old told corrections staff he heard the man making “gurgling noises” and found him unresponsive, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said in a press release. The inmate was in the medical wing.

Deputies immediately began performing CPR and Indian River County Emergency Services took the inmate to Indian River Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10:55 a.m. The sheriff’s office said there are no signs of trauma and the death is believed to be related to ongoing medical issues associated with the man.

The name of the inmate has not been released because detectives are working to notify next of kin.