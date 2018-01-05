IRCSO: Missing 12-year-old Jacob Guymon located safely

Fair
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE: Jacob Guymon has been located safely, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.
EARLIER STORY:
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Jacob Guymon was last seen Thursday, January 4, at approximately 3 p.m. at Oslo Middle School in Vero Beach.
Jacob was wearing a black jacket, unknown color shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a Florida Gators backpack.
He is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 143 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about Jacob's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.