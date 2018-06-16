Dump truck driver dies in Saturday morning crash on the Florida Turnpike

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- A dump truck driver died in a crash on the Florida Turnpike Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the unidentified 36-year-old Margate man was driving a 1995 International dump truck northbound on the turnpike at 8:55 a.m.

The truck was in the outside lane and attempted to negotiate a left curve in the roadway.

For an unknown reason, the truck left the roadway and traveled onto the shoulder. FHP says the driver over steered to the left, causing the truck to travel across the outside lane and partially into the inside lane. The driver then over corrected the steering back to the right, causing the vehicle to overturn onto its left side. The overturned truck traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with the guardrail face. The truck traveled through the guardrail and down a grass embankment where it came to rest.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to FHP.