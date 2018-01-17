PALM BEACH COUNTY

The following cold weather emergency shelter locations will be open beginning at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, 1/17/2018; and will close as necessary based on weather conditions as outlined in the Cold Weather Shelter Plan.

West County Senior Center

2916 State Rd. #15

Belle Glade

Transportation to shelters will be via Palm Tran at designated pick up locations. Transportation information can be obtained by contacting:

Palm Beach County Crisis Line

Dial 211 or toll free at (866) 882-2991

Palm Beach County Division of Emergency Management

(561) 712-6400 or (561) 712-6428

MARTIN COUNTY

Martin County, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will open one cold weather shelter tonight, Wednesday, January 17 between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Shelter Location

Gertrude Walden Child Care Center

601 SE Lake Street

Stuart, FL 34994

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

The Source, a Christian outreach ministry for the homeless and needy, will be providing a cold weather shelter in Vero Beach starting at Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

The Source is located at 1015 Commerce Ave. in Vero Beach.

Guests should plan to arrive before 10 p.m. and are accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Regular operating hours will resume on Thursday.

The Source said donations would be sincerely appreciated. In addition to monetary donations, the facility is currently in need of food items.

For further information on the cold weather shelter operation, call Tony at The Source at (717-435-2312).

County government supplied the shelter information on this page.