The following cold weather emergency shelter locations will be open beginning at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, 1/17/2018; and will close as necessary based on weather conditions as outlined in the Cold Weather Shelter Plan.
West County Senior Center
2916 State Rd. #15
Belle Glade
Transportation to shelters will be via Palm Tran at designated pick up locations. Transportation information can be obtained by contacting:
Palm Beach County Crisis Line
Dial 211 or toll free at (866) 882-2991
Palm Beach County Division of Emergency Management
(561) 712-6400 or (561) 712-6428
MARTIN COUNTY
Martin County, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will open one cold weather shelter tonight, Wednesday, January 17 between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Shelter Location
Gertrude Walden Child Care Center
601 SE Lake Street
Stuart, FL 34994
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY
The Source, a Christian outreach ministry for the homeless and needy, will be providing a cold weather shelter in Vero Beach starting at Wednesday night at 9 p.m.
The Source is located at 1015 Commerce Ave. in Vero Beach.
Guests should plan to arrive before 10 p.m. and are accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Regular operating hours will resume on Thursday.
The Source said donations would be sincerely appreciated. In addition to monetary donations, the facility is currently in need of food items.
For further information on the cold weather shelter operation, call Tony at The Source at (717-435-2312).
County government supplied the shelter information on this page.