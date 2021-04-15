26 dogs, puppies found stuffed into wire crate in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Indian River County are looking for the people responsible for a disturbing case of animal neglect.

The Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County posted on Facebook that 26 dogs and puppies were found piled into a small wire crate and abandoned on a dirt road in the 4300 block of 25th Street Southwest in Vero Beach on April 9.

"They were lethargic, dehydrated, and terrified when they were found," the humane society wrote, adding that the dogs were found "without food, water, or shelter."

Thankfully, law enforcement officers rushed the animals to the humane society's shelter, where they are now getting medical treatment before they can be put up for adoption.

The Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

If you know know who is responsible for neglecting and abandoning the dogs, call the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 772-569-6700 and reference incident #21-49824.