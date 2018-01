A driver died after a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday morning in Indian River County.

19-year-old Joseph A. Nemits of Sebastian hit a vehicle stopped in the right lane of U.S. 1 south of 73rd Street, according to the Florida HIghway Patrol.

The Kia that Nemits was driving overturned and struck another two vehicles, FHP said.

Traffic investigators say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.