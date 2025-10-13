Wrong-way driver involved in fatal I-95 crash arrested nearly a year later for DUI manslaughter

A driver who was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 95, causing a crash that killed an 81-year-old man, has been arrested nearly a year later.

Lucas Morena, 21, was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide. Investigators say toxicology reports also found the presence of Delta-9 THC, ketamine, fentanyl and midazolam.

FHP say on Nov. 28, 2024, at around 3:34 a.m., Morena was driving a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta southbound on northbound I-95, just south of Southern Boulevard, when he collided with a car going northbound, driven by 81-year-old Linton Kelly.

Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office listed his caused of death as blunt force injuries caused by the collision.

Morena was transported to St. Mary's for treatment and while there he exhibited signs of impairment and smelled of alcohol, according to the arrest affidavit. He reportedly had trouble exiting his vehicle, and was "flailing his arms and legs inside the vehicle" when deputies arrived, according to the report.

Morena is being held at Palm Beach County Jail.