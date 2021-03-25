WPTV’s Sabirah Rayford featured on Women’s History Month panel

In honor of Women’s History Month, Wednesday female entrepreneurs and leaders from around the country gathered for a virtual panel discussion on female empowerment.

The panel was presented by the uproar project, a south Flores non-profit organization dedicated to social justice.

From CEO’s and entrepreneurs to educators, the women spoke about overcoming barriers.

“Staying within the means of the things that I have control over and only focusing on those things,” Andrea Ible, Educator and Life Coach said.

WPTV reporter Sabirah Rayford was also a featured guest speaker.

“Don’t feel pressured to have it all figured out at once," Rayford said. “It took me embracing, feeling lost and feeling down. It took me stepping back and saying it’s okay not to have it all figured out.”

Women’s History Month is celebrated throughout the month of March.

