Woman stabbed while riding bicycle in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A woman is hospitalized after being stabbed Sunday morning in West Palm Beach.

Police say the woman was riding a bicycle along Flagler Drive and Okeechobee Boulevard (under the bridge) at about 11 a.m. when a man pushed her off the bicycle and stabbed her.

The suspect fled on foot and is still at large.

The victim was hospitalized. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.