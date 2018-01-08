Woman's death investigated in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - West Palm Beach police said Monday morning they are investigating a woman who died Sunday night.

Sgt. David Lefont said in a written statement that at 8:25 p.m. the West Palm Beach Police Department responded to a call of an injured person.

Subsequently, a woman was transported to a local hospital due to an undisclosed injury and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lefont said it appears the injury occurred near the railroad tracks at Forest Hill Boulevard close to the 500 block.

Next of kin has not been notified, so her name has not been released.

The case is currently being classified as an active death investigation.