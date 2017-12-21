WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Officers arrested a man they say raped and robbed a woman in downtown West Palm Beach.

Jesse Delano, 31, is accused of dragging the incapacitated woman and sexually battering her.

West Palm Beach Police officers arrested Delano Thursday after DNA taken from a rape kit on the woman matched him, according to an arrest report.

The 22-year-old woman was working nearby and snorted heroin in the bathroom on Feb. 24, the report states. She said she left work because she was impaired and walked down Clematis Street when she lost consciousness.

The next thing she remembers is waking up in a dirt lot in the 500 block of Clematis Street with her pants pulled down and a man walking away, a detective wrote in the report. She had fresh bruises and cuts on her body when police talked to her.

Officers reporting finding drag marks in the lot that looked like the woman had been dragged.

Video surveillance allegedly captured Delano using the victim’s debit card at a nearby business three hours after the incident.

When the woman looked at the video, she told officers she didn’t know the man and he did not have permission to use her card.

Court records show Delano has a long criminal history. He was sentenced to three years in prison in 2012 for battery and aggravated assault.

He was released on bond in April from the Palm Beach County Jail after being arrested for burglary. Court records show he plead not guilty and that case remains open.

A Palm Beach County judge set Delano’s bond at $125,000 on Dec. 21. He was ordered to not have contact with the victim, minor children or any bars or clubs.