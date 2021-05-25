Woman pours drink on Casey Anthony during argument at O'Shea's Irish Pub

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Casey Anthony told police a woman poured a drink on her at a downtown West Palm Beach bar during an argument about a man.
Anthony, who was acquitted of murder in the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter, called West Palm Beach police Sunday evening after getting into an argument with another woman "about an ex-boyfriend they were dating at the same time," a police report said.
According to the report, the argument became heated and the woman "spilled water on [Anthony's] left leg."
MORE: Records show Casey Anthony starting investigation firm | Casey Anthony joins crowds protesting at Trump's Florida home
The reporting officer wrote that Anthony wanted the incident documented, but when she was advised about how to file a restraining order, the 35-year-old said she didn't wish to do so. However, Anthony advised that "it has been an ongoing issue for years."
Anthony's 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, was found dead in Orlando in 2008.
A jury found Anthony guilty of four misdemeanor charges but acquitted her of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter during a high-profile trial in 2011.
After serving a few weeks in jail, Anthony left Orlando and moved to West Palm Beach.