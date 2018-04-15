Woman killed in crash on Belvedere Road Sunday morning
9:16 AM, Apr 15, 2018
2 hours ago
Share Article
SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A woman is dead after a crash on Belvedere Road Sunday morning.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle was heading westbound on Belvedere Road near the Florida Turnpike when the vehicle struck a curb, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit some trees.
Both occupants of the vehicle were ejected during the crash.
A woman died at the scene and a man survived the crash.