Woman killed in crash on Belvedere Road Sunday morning

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A woman is dead after a crash on Belvedere Road Sunday morning.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle was heading westbound on Belvedere Road near the Florida Turnpike when the vehicle struck a curb, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit some trees.

Both occupants of the vehicle were ejected during the crash.

A woman died at the scene and a man survived the crash.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.