Woman drives through entrance of West Palm Beach Federal Courthouse, causes $200K in damages

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A woman is facing felony charges after driving her vehicle into the Federal Courthouse in West Palm Beach Wednesday night, causing around $200,000 in damages to the building.

Police say they responded to the crash at around 11:15 p.m. and found that Lanessa Stubbs, 55, drove her car into the front entrance of the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse. An investigation determined that the act was intentional.

Damages to the building include the front doors, security equipment and interior furnishings.

Stubbs fled the scene but was located shortly after and taken into custody. She now faces a charge of felony criminal mischief.