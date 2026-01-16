Woman crashes car into West Palm Beach federal courthouse in protest over trafficking claims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A woman drove through West Palm Beach’s federal courthouse as a form of protest after she believed police didn’t do anything after accusing a trucking business of human trafficking, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court Thursday night.

The FBI said the car was seen on video backing into the courthouse’s front door twice after a woman, later identified as Lanessa Stubbs, straightening the vehicle to avoid concrete planters. According to court records the car damaged the furniture, X-ray machine and other security equipment in the lobby.

West Palm Beach police said the damage was worth about $200,000.

The newly filed court records WPTV obtained, also reveal they found Stubbs after they obtained video showing the car’s license plate. The FBI said this allowed law enforcement to track the car to the owner’s house where they then found the car.

According to court records, Stubbs later showed up to the home where she voluntarily turned herself in to police custody. Officials said she claimed her phone was being hacked as intimidation after she made the allegations against the trucking company.