Woman, 33, killed in West Palm Beach crash involving Costco truck

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old driver was killed in a crash in West Palm Beach Tuesday night after colliding with a Costco Wholesale truck.

The fatal crash happened at the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and North Jog Road at around 11:27 p.m.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a woman driving a Buick Verano was traveling eastbound on Okeechobee Boulevard, approaching Jog Road, while the driver of the Costco truck was driving southbound on North Jog Road approaching Okeechobee Boulevard.

T.A. Walker/WPTV The Costco truck involved in a fatal crash in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Oct. 8, 2024.

PBSO said the Costco truck driver had the right of way as he crossed the intersection, when the woman driving the Buick failed to stop at a red light and crashed into the passenger side of the Costco truck's trailer.

The woman died at the scene.

No word on the Costco truck driver's condition.