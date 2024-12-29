1 dead, another injured after getting hit by a car in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after getting hit by a car in downtown West Palm Beach early Saturday morning.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, a 25-year-old woman from West Palm Beach and a 33-year-old man from Royal Palm Beach were crossing Banyan Boulevard along Rosemary Avenue at around 3:25 a.m. when they were hit by a Tesla driving westbound on Banyan Blvd.

Police say both pedestrians were crossing at the crosswalk, however, the Tesla driver had a green light at the time of the crash.

Both pedestrians were transported to the hospital where the woman, identified as Melissa Carleen, died shortly after. The man was admitted in serious condition and underwent surgery.

There are no criminal charges at this time.