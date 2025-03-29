West Palm Beach Police responds to hostage incident at Studio 6 hotel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department is responding to a hostage situation at the Studio 6 hotel.

A portion of Centrepark Drive North is closed due to the active investigation.

A WPTV crew on the scene saw around a dozen squad cars, including an armored truck positioned in front of the hotel units and police officers with long guns.

It was heard on the loudspeaker of the armored vehicle that there is an arrest warrant for an occupant in one of the rooms, asking the suspect to surrender peacefully.

Police were then seen using robots and drones to look inside the room.

Just before 1 p.m., police carried a man out of the hotel room before treating him on the scene and taken away in an ambulance.

Police are urging people to avoid the area. It is unknown at this point if there is a victim barricaded inside.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.