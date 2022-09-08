West Palm Beach man faces attempted murder charge after shooting pool maintenance man

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An 82-year-old man accused of shooting a pool maintenance man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge.

Geuka appeared in court on Thursday after West Palm Beach police arrested him on Wednesday.

Amefika Geuka’s arrest stems from an incident that occurred at his West Palm Beach home on Sept. 1.

According to a police report, the victim received a call from Geuka at around 1:56 p.m. for an emergency with his pool. The victim told Geuka he was in the community servicing other pools and would get to Geuka’s pool within the hour.

At around 3:05 p.m., the victim knocked on Geuka’s door and asked him if he still wanted his pool cleaned, the report said. Geuka responded, “he doesn’t work with people that disrespect him.” A physical altercation between Geuka and the victim ensued with Geuka pulling out a revolver from his waistband and opening fire on the victim, shooting him in the shoulder.

The victim drove himself to JFK South Medical Center to be treated for his gun shot wound.

The victim, who is not being identified due to Marsy’s Law, said he has been employed by Geuka since 2012 and has been servicing Geuka’s pool on a weekly basis for over 10 years.

According to the police report, the shooting was captured on surveillance video. Following an investigation, Geuka was taken into custody on Wednesday.

During Geuka’s first appearance on Thursday, his attorney said that he suffers from angina and is required to take nitroglycerin for his condition.

According to his attorney, Geuka is a pillar in the community and built a charter school in the community and low income housing in Palm Beach County.

His attorney argued that due to his medical conditions that the judge issue a bond for Geuka.

“The issue with him being here at this facility is that he would be without his medication,” said Mallorye Cunningham. “He has a pacemaker, three heart attacks and he’s on blood thinner, and for that reason judge we ask that you set some type of bond.”

Geuka is being held at the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center on $100,000 bond. The judge ordered Geuka be placed on house arrest if he bonds out of jail and issued a no weapons order for Geuka and a no contact order with the victim.

Geuka faces a 25-year minimum sentence if convicted as charged.