West Palm Beach's tallest building nears completion after years of delays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach’s tallest building will be finished within months after years of delays, according to developer Jeff Greene.

One West Palm was supposed to be completed in 2021, but as of February 2026 it is still not finished. Developer Jeff Greene will pay the city of West Palm Beach $5 million in "liquidated damages" if he doesn't complete his downtown building by the end of 2027, according to a proposed agreement between himself and the city.

WATCH: WPTV gets a look inside One West Palm

WPTV gets look at progress on One West Palm

WPTV got inside the construction site, where we saw some condominium units close to completion while workers in other parts of the building were installing air conditioning ducts where steel framing was exposed.

Greene said he agreed to enter into the deal because he said the construction would be completed in a few months.

"If it's beyond 2026, I'll be pretty dev—” he said, cutting himself off. “I’ll be shocked because there's hardly anything left to do. We’re just doing the ground-floor stuff.”

He previously told us that stoppages from the COVID-19 pandemic and disputes with the city over changing the project led to delays. According to court records, Greene's holding company and the building's general contractor, KAST Construction, are suing each other in Palm Beach County Circuit Court over the building's construction.

We also found other lawsuits from contractors who claim they didn't get paid. Greene's holding company is also suing a contractor for not completing work on the building by certain deadlines. However, Greene said the reason for the delays was his various design changes to the building.

"If I just wanted to make money, I would have just finished it the way it was and learn from the mistakes and not done it next time,” he said. “But I just wanted it to be perfect and I think it is perfect.”

Real Estate News Developer faces $5M penalty for delayed West Palm Beach tower Ethan Stein

Greene said some of those changes involved putting a walking park on one of the roofs, creating a roof deck people could use as an entertainment space and removing concrete walls in residential units to create a larger ocean front view.

He also showed WPTV’s Ethan Stein the various amenities inside the building including three pools, gym space, ballrooms and space for racquet sports along with game rooms with bowling lanes in the mixed-use development at 550 Quadrille Boulevard.

"This is meant to be an urban resort that's over the top in every way," Greene said.

Kat Joy, spokesperson for the city of West Palm Beach and the mayor's office, said the agreement speaks for itself and reflects an amicable resolution reached through collaboration to move forward in the public interest. She said the city made the agreement because it hasn't received the amount of taxes the city expected from the property.

"Until the project is completed, the City does not receive the anticipated property taxes, sales taxes, or other economic benefits," Joy wrote in an email. "The agreement ensures a clear commitment and timeline for completion, which benefits residents, businesses, and the City as a whole."

