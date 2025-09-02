West Palm Beach's SoFlo Customs brings unique designs to Discovery Channel's 'Truck Dynasty'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — At SoFlo Customs, they pride themselves on one thing: being the world's largest manufacturer of custom SUVs.

You may ask what makes them so special that they can take any idea and make it a reality.

WATCH: Team's unique designs featured in new reality show

Custom truck designer brings 'baddest trucks' to new reality show

"I mean, we're making the baddest trucks in all of the world, so creating the content for it is pretty easy to be honest with you,” said Jerry Eisenband, the chief content communication manager.

What started as a hobby for then-teenager Joe Ghattas — fixing up cars in Palm Beach County — quickly became a passion and way of life for him as he opened SoFlo Customs Apocalypse Manufacturing.

"A customer comes in and says, 'Hey, I want a Bronco pickup. Ford doesn't make one. Can you make one?' Absolutely! I want a car that can be amphibious and go in the water. Can you make one? Absolutely,” said Eisenband.

The Apocalypse trucks feature massive wheels, sometimes even six wheels to a vehicle, and custom frame designs fitted to each customer's wants.

The designs secured the team a TV show, 'Truck Dynasty,' which debuted last month on the Discovery Channel.

"It's fulfilling for us. It's pretty normal, but to others it's something that's over the top,” said Elias DeJesus, the team's quality control manager.

The company has been in business for 15 years and customizes around 120 to 150 vehicles a month for celebs like Patrick Mahomes, Shaq, Travis Scott, and Drake.

"Drake's truck was just over the top; it was like a zebra or Siberian tiger pattern,” said DeJesus.

Now the company that prides itself on making the streets of West Palm Beach one of a kind has expanded to Fort Lauderdale and Tampa.