West Palm Beach's 2023 budget includes property tax rate reduction, more jobs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach's proposed budget for 2023 includes a property tax rate reduction, creates municipal jobs and increases employee pay.

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James made the announcement on Sept. 9 at news conference.

"This budget provides a historic 5% cost of living pay increase for all non-union employees," said James. "This budget includes second year of funding of the historic 3-year contract for public safety, which included significant market adjustments and 5% step pay."

The city is also forgoing $2 million dollars of the $16.3 million in tax revenue that was generated by an almost 18% increase in property taxes last year, the mayor said.

The budget also includes a $25,000 senior citizen homestead tax exemption.

"Eligible senior citizens will now be able to exempt from taxation, another $25,000 from the value of their homes," said James.

The final public hearing will be held on Sept. 22, where the mayor and city commissioners will vote to adopt the new budget.

"If approved, this budget will not only allow us to to enhance the service we provide our residents," said James, "but will also allow us to create additional employment opportunities right here in our community."

To view the draft for next fiscal year's budget, click here.