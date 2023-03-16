Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

Promtique event helping Palm Beach County students prepare for prom

The event offers free dresses, shoes and accessories
It's prom season for high schooler in South Florida, and many students and parents are starting to shop for the big day.
prom dressed 03162023
Posted at 6:21 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 18:30:20-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's prom season for high schooler in South Florida, and many students and parents are starting to shop for the big day.

This weekend a youth group in west palm beach called 20 Pearls is helping other girls with the shopping process called Promtique that offers free dresses, shoes and accessories to students.

"Some girls dream of their wedding. I dreamed of prom, so for some people to not be able to go, because of a dress is really sad," Palm Beach Lakes High School Senior Shia Rozier said. "So, I'm glad we can offer Promtique to at least help some of those people out."

Promtique began 14 years ago.

Organizers collect gently used or new dresses and accessories and then they give it away for free.

This year's event is happening Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Riviera Beach Marina Event Center.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7