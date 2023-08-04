Watch Now
West Palm Beach woman wins $1 million playing Cash4Life game

Sidnea Wierman buys winning ticket from Publix located on Okeechobee Boulevard
Posted at 8:51 PM, Aug 03, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach woman is one of Palm Beach County's newest millionaires.

Florida Lottery officials announced Thursday that Sidnea Wierman, 54, claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life prize from the multi-state Cash4Life game. Her win occurred from a drawing that took place Feb. 17.

Wierman chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million.

 Officials said the West Palm Beach woman purchased her winning ticket from a Publix located at 8989 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Florida is among 10 states that participate in the Cash4Life game, which is drawn nightly.

