West Palm Beach woman wins $1 million playing Cash4Life game

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach woman is one of Palm Beach County's newest millionaires.

Florida Lottery officials announced Thursday that Sidnea Wierman, 54, claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life prize from the multi-state Cash4Life game. Her win occurred from a drawing that took place Feb. 17.

Wierman chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million.

Officials said the West Palm Beach woman purchased her winning ticket from a Publix located at 8989 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Florida is among 10 states that participate in the Cash4Life game, which is drawn nightly.