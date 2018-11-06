West Palm Beach VA making process on new facility to help homeless veterans

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - It’s an effort to get homeless veterans off the street.

On Monday, the West Palm Beach VA made progress in that mission.

The medical center held a topping off ceremony for its new 60 bed, 30-thousand square foot Domiciliary Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program facility.

The building will be able to house dozens of homeless veterans who need help with substance abuse and mental health issues.

Doctors say this facility is a long time coming and will be the first of it’s kind for South Florida.

“When we have a homeless veteran who is out in the street, there is risk for themselves and their safety but to enable them to start on the road back to integration and recovery to be part of the community is very exciting for us," said Dr. Elsa Zayas, chief of mental health and behavioral science at the West Palm Beach VA.

The Domiciliary will complement existing resources and improve the challenges associated with providing long-term residential treatment for veterans.

The facility is slated to open in spring 2019.