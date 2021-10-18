Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

West Palm Beach to offer free rides on electric shuttle

Hail rides using app
items.[0].videoTitle
The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority is launching a three-month pilot project sponsorship of the circuit on-demand electric shuttle, which will offer free rides throughout downtown and the Town of Palm Beach
Posted at 5:30 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 05:30:36-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach is making it easier for residents and visitors to get around downtown.

The city is relaunching its shuttle service and will be offering free rides for the next few months.

The new pilot program hopes to help cut down on traffic and see if there is a need to expand the shuttle service.

During the height of the pandemic, there was only one shuttle operating and the cost was $3 a ride.

Six shuttles will be in rotation starting Monday with all of them offering free rides for those looking to travel throughout the downtown district.

Raphael Clemente, executive director of the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority
Raphael Clemente explains the launch of the new shuttle program in West Palm Beach.

"We're going to look for data to see if this is something we'd like to continue in one way or another. Whether that's to continue to fully fund it or partially underwrite it, we'll make that decision once we have more information on this initial project," Raphael Clemente, executive director of the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority.

The electric shuttles can hold up six people at a time.

To hail a ride, all you have to do is download the app, and it works just like popular ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft. The only difference is that these rides are free.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.