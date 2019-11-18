The city of West Palm Beach plans to ask the federal government for reimbursement for protecting President Trump and his family during their visits to Palm Beach County.

City Commissioners are scheduled to vote on a resolution Monday to submit a grant application for close to $58,000.

The application goes to the United States Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency for what is called a Presidential Residence Protection Assistance Grant.

The grant will request reimbursement for police department overtime from October 2018 to September 2019 for efforts to protect the president and his family while in Palm Beach County.

These are expense the city incurred while working at the request of and in cooperation with the United States Secret Service, according to city documents. The exact amount being requested is $57,598.

City documents also say the city has received reimbursement in previous years.

The city commission meets at 5 p.m. Monday in commission chambers.