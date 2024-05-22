West Palm Beach police searching for missing, endangered man

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police said Wednesday they're searching for a missing and endangered man who may be in the Orlando area.

Police said Christian Hauff, 60, was last seen on May 12 at his Livingston Lane home in the Riverwalk community.

Hauff, who lives alone, was reported missing nine days later, on May 21, after a realtor he was supposed to meet with contacted police.

Hauff is 5'10" and 240 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He does not own a car. However, his cell phone pinged at approximately 12:30 p.m. on May 21 at Disney Springs in Orlando.

If you've seen Hauff or know where he is, call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and mention case #8873.