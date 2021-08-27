Watch
West Palm Beach restores Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial

Memorial will reopen 58 years to day after 'I have a dream' speech
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in West Palm Beach on Aug. 27, 2021.
Posted at 1:46 PM, Aug 27, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach will unveil renovations to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Landmark Memorial this weekend.

Revitalized and renewed, the memorial in the heart of Currie Park in West Palm Beach is restored and ready to go back on display.

"Moving forward, not one step backwards, and that's what we intend to do," said Edith Bush with the city's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. coordinating committee.

The memorial has been restored with an updated façade, new lighting and repairs to the water fountain.

Bush calls it peaceful. She spearheaded the project 20 years ago and she's steadfast in her fight for equality and peace.

"You can't be around her and not be encouraged. You can't be a part of this and not be encouraged," said Renai Collins-Alsop, a board member on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. coordinating committee. "Think about certain scriptures that talk about flowing and river and peace and how that all ties in to Dr. King's message of peace and justice for all, and equality for all."

The city will reopen the memorial on Aug. 28, the same day King delivered his "I have a dream" speech 58 years ago.

"You can't look over the last 58 to 60 years and not be encouraged," Collins-Alsop said.

