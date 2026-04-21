West Palm Beach restaurant Hullabaloo ranks as a top Florida spot to celebrate promotions and paydays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach restaurant ranks among the top spots in Florida for business leaders to celebrate career milestones and successful deals.

Financial media company MarketBeat surveyed 3,015 business leaders to uncover the state's unofficial celebration circuit. The survey identified where executives quietly mark a job well done, or where portfolio managers and analysts buy the first round after a strong earnings season.

Hullabaloo in West Palm Beach ranked No. 4 on the list of the best places in Florida to celebrate promotions and paydays.

Located on Clematis Street, the restaurant offers happy hour and Sunday brunches. Its menu features pizza, pasta and cocktails.

"If you wish to step back in time to the ole neighborhood pub in Brooklyn, you will feel right at home at Hullabaloo. Featuring an everything-homemade kitchen, cocktails, & hard to find brews with a vintage Airstream camper on the patio: New York City loft meets Little Italy," Hullabaloo's website said.

"The professional crowd in West Palm Beach knows how to recognize a moment worth celebrating. When a deal wraps up or a career step forward becomes official, Hullabaloo often becomes the next stop. Colleagues settle in for an evening that feels both casual and celebratory. Stories from the project begin to sound lighter than they did at the time. The night becomes a reminder that hard work sometimes pays off exactly as hoped," MarketBeat said.