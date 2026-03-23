West Palm Beach rally urges President Donald Trump to create regime change in Cuba

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few dozen people held a rally in support of regime change in Cuba on Sunday, right along the route President Donald Trump uses to get to Palm Beach International Airport.

Some people at the event said they chose the rally’s location along Southern Boulevard to lobby the president to continue pushing for a change in Cuba’s government.

While other people told WPTV they just wanted to express their support for the hardships in the country, which most recently included nationwide blackouts amid the United States' oil blockade of the island nation.

WATCH BELOW: Rally urges Trump to create regime change in Cuba

Cuban Americans rally in West Palm Beach, seek change on island nation

Barbra Garcia, who came to the rally with a few members of her family, said she promised her family in Cuba that she would attend Sunday’s rally to speak on their behalf because there isn’t freedom of speech or demonstration in Cuba. She said seeing the number of people at the event was an emotional experience.

“I was born there, and I've never been back since I was seven years old,” Garcia said. "So this is very emotional for me. I haven’t been able to see…my family."

Rose Rodriguez, who said she came from Miami to participate in the rally, said the group chose the location on purpose to appeal their goals to President Donald Trump.

"He sees us … We are supporting him (President Trump) and backing him up."

Support for the president was mixed at Sunday’s rally, which had a similar event last week.

WPTV reporter Ethan Stein saw people with flags and signs supporting Trump, like images showing the president attached to Cuban flags.

West Palm Beach Local Cuban Americans rally for US intervention to 'free' Cuba Joel Lopez

One person, Joseph Battaglia, wore a t-shirt and shorts set to match the Cuban flag, along with shoes with the president’s campaign sign. He said he came to the event because he sympathizes with Cuban’s hardships after traveling there twice a year, but he also came to show his support for Trump.

Bobby Francis, who was selling t-shirts at the rally, said the crowd went "crazy" when the president's motorcade crossed the rally. He said the circumstances show support for the president among Cubans in the area.

"The Cuban community supports Trump,” Francis said. "If you take your microphone and ask everybody if they support what he’s doing with Cuba, they’re going to say 'Yes' individually. Here we’re collectively saying we support freedom, and that is why you have this turnout over here."