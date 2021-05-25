West Palm Beach police: Woman dead, male injured in possible-murder suicide attempt

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One woman has died and a male adult was injured Tuesday in what West Palm Beach police believe is a possible domestic murder-suicide attempt.

At 5:30 p.m, officers responded to a 911 call of a possible domestic incident at 3901 W. 36th Court near Australian Avenue at Piper Village West apartment, West Palm Beach Assistant Police Chief Tameca West said.

Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified female with a gunshot wound and the unnamed male injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

No more information was immediately available.

