West Palm Beach police searching for person of interest in fatal shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a West Palm Beach hotel Friday night.

At 10:50 p.m. police responded to the shooting in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn, located at 2485 Metrocentre Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

Officers located Jamal Drummond, 24, deceased from gunshot wounds.

Police say the White man pictured below is a person of interest in this homicide investigation. If you recognize him you are urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.

Do not approach him, he should be considered armed and dangerous.