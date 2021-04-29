Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

West Palm Beach police searching for missing endangered woman

items.[0].image.alt
West Palm Beach Police Department
Alicia Higgins, 32, was last seen on April 22, 2021, according to West Palm Beach police.
Alicia Higgins, 32, was last seen on April 22, 2021, according to West Palm Beach police.jpg
Posted at 4:16 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 16:16:28-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police on Thursday are searching for a woman who's been missing for a week and is endangered, authorities say.

According to police, Alicia Higgins, 32, was last seen on April 22 in the area of 1963 Brandywine Road wearing an "unknown color nursing uniform."

Higgins is 5'1", 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she may be driving a silver 2006 Honda Accord with Florida license plate IFZB87.

If you've seen Higgins, call 911 or the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right