West Palm Beach Police officer injured in accident off Congress Avenue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach Police officer was hospitalized after getting into a car accident Tuesday afternoon.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD), the officer was driving northbound on Congress Avenue responding to an armed disturbance, with lights and sirens activated, when they crashed into a vehicle going eastbound on Executive Center Drive at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

WPTV

The crash sent the other driver into a pole and an unoccupied parked vehicle along the 400 block of Congress Avenue. The driver reported no injuries.

The officer was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.