West Palm Beach police officer charged with theft, official misconduct

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The West Palm Beach Police Department said Friday they have arrested a female officer on charges of theft and official misconduct.

On Dec. 7, West Palm Beach officers arrested four people and charged them with burglary. The suspect were brought to the criminal investigations division where they were interviewed by

detectives.

During property inventory, police said one of the individuals who arrested said he was missing $100 from his property.

Police said the man was adamant that he had $600 hidden behind his cellphone case, but when a detective counted the currency in his presence, it totaled $500.



Police said a detective brought the discrepancy to the attention of the arresting officer, Crystal Homic.

Unsatisfied with Homic's response, police said the detective notified a supervisor, who checked

the trash receptacles for the missing money and an original property receipt witnessed by the detective and completed by another officer, which indicated $600 inventoried.

Police said neither of the items were located at that time.

A search of Homic's patrol vehicle yielded a property receipt she completed indicating $500.

Police said the missing $100 and the original property receipt were found inside a trash receptacle that was underneath a table where Homic was seated during this investigation and the burglary investigation, but previously checked by the supervisor.

That same evening, police said Homic was relieved of all police powers and placed on administrative leave.



Homic was arrested and charged with theft and official misconduct on Friday.