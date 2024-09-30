West Palm Beach Police looking to identify bathroom voyeur that slipped cell phone under Wawa stall

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department is looking to identify a bathroom voyeur who stuck a cell phone under a Wawa bathroom stall at 1520 Belvedere Road at around 8 p.m. Sept. 12.

The victim, a 10-year-old girl, screamed when she saw the cell phone slip under the stall, according to police. The scream got the attention of her father who was getting drinks at the Wawa, and then the male suspect walked out of the store, ran to his car and drove off.

Special Victims Unit (SVU) detectives believe the suspect is white or Hispanic, around 5'8" and between 140-170 pounds. The camera footage shows him having black, curly shoulder-length hair, wearing a grey shirt with a large white graphic design on the back and long black sweatpants.

The bathroom voyeur drove off in a 2004-2007 dark BMW 5-series with tinted windows and a sunroof.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call WPBPD SVU Detective Hannah Skotzke at 561-822-1960, or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.