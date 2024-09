WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach Police are looking for help identifying a non-verbal woman found wandering alone Sunday morning.

Her last known location before going to the station was near 45th Street.

Police say she is around 5'2"-5'4" and around 130 pounds.

If you know who she is, or where she lives, please call WPBPD at 561-822-1900.