West Palm Beach Police investigating Marathon gas station shooting incident

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) is investigating a shooting incident at the Marathon gas station at 1840 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, just east of I-95 and across from the Tanger Outlets.

WPTV Reporter Ethan Stein is on scene working to get more information. He spoke with an eyewitness who said multiple shots were fired after a fight between two people.

A WPBPD spokesperson said the victim ran back into the gas station's store after the shooting and then collapsed.

The gas station owner says they have a camera right above the doorway and are waiting to give police access to the footage.

Any information on a suspect or victim is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.