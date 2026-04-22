West Palm Beach police investigating death of Sen. Mark Warner's daughter

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The death of 36-year-old Madison Warner, the daughter of U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., is under investigation by the West Palm Beach Police Department.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed to WPTV’s Ethan Stein there is an “open investigation” into Madison Warner’s death.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office said they are in possession of Madison Warner’s body and they are working to confirm her cause and manner of death.

On Monday, Sen. Mark Warner said his daughter died “after a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues.”

Rachel Cohen, the senator’s communications director, told WPTV his office had no comment about the death investigation.

In his statement announcing his daughters death, he wrote the following:

“We are grateful for the loving support of friends and family during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we navigate this profound loss.”

Sen. Mark Warner is in the midst of a re-election campaign as he seeks a fourth term.