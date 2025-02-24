West Palm Beach police arrest Forest Hill High School volunteer for lewd conduct

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Saturday, the West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) arrested a man who is a volunteer at Forest Hill High School, for lewd conduct towards a student.

Tadarian Jamar Fields, 25, was arrested by the department's Special Victims Unit along the 6900 block of Parker Avenue in West Palm Beach.

Police say Fields is a volunteer with Forest Hill High School's color guard, and the charges are related to an off-campus incident.

According to an affidavit, the victim says they received an Instagram friend request from Fields in September 2024, as well as a direct message introducing himself as Fields. On Feb. 15, the victim received another message from Fields, offering $350 for the victim to urinate on Fields.

Police say Fields' Instagram account contained content related to "color guard activity."

Fields also sent the victim photos and videos of him performing sex acts on an unidentified male, and asked if the victim wanted to stay after color guard practice to engage in sexual acts. Police say the messages were sent in vanish mode, so they would disappear, but the victim's friend recorded them.

Fields is facing a charge of Offenses Against Students by Authority Figures (Lewd Conduct).

The School District of Palm Beach County sent WPTV the statement that was sent to staff, students and parents, from Forest Hill High School Principal Michael Aronson:

Over the weekend, the West Palm Beach Police Department arrested Tadarian Jamar Fields, a volunteer affiliated with our color guard team. Mr. Fields is not an employee of the School District of Palm Beach County.



Please understand that because this is an ongoing matter, we are unable to provide further details regarding the arrest at this time.



The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. Although we believe this arrest is related to an isolated incident, if you have any relevant information regarding Mr. Fields, please contact School Police at (561) 434-8700, attn: Lt. Wagner.



Thank you for your continued support of Forest Hill High School.

Fields made his first appearance in Palm Beach County court on Monday, and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

