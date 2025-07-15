West Palm Beach motorcyclist fatally struck by semi-truck

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) responded to a vehicle accident near Southern Boulevard and Lang Road on Tuesday at around 9:32 a.m.

Upon arrival, they determined that a semi-truck was driving westbound on Southern Blvd, about to turn left onto Lang Road.

A motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Southern Blvd in the center lane.

As the semi-truck made the left turn, the motorcycle impacted the right rear axles of the trailer.

PBCFR says the speed of the motorcycle may be a factor. They have confirmed he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 38-year-old Francisco Renta Jr. of West Palm Beach, was declared deceased at the scene.