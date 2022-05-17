West Palm Beach mobile library to hire teacher after high demand

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A classroom on wheels has been traveling around West Palm Beach since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Mandel Public Library launched Mandel Mobile to help families access their library's resources.

The minivan is equipped with Wi-Fi, laptops, snacks and more. Assistance with job applications and resume building is also available. For the first time, now a teacher will be too.

West Palm Beach city leaders are moving forward with the libraries proposal to spend $40,000 on a certified teacher designated to traveling with the Mandel Mobile minivan.

Mandel Library Director Lisa Hathaway said although the program was created to assist families struggling during the pandemic, they've seen there's a real need for the program even after kids returned to school.

"We can actually bring those services directly to them, the same services they would receive in this library," Hathaway said. "And we can be impactful to them where they already are.”

Hathaway said they typically see about 65 kids a week, and plan to reach hundreds more in the summer months.

"It gives the kids the tools and the resources to do better in school, it gives them a healthy snack, and it just makes life much better for our community,” said Hathaway.

The new teacher will join the mobile classroom in the summer.

The Mandel Mobile can be found at Bill Moss Hillcrest Park on Tuesdays, at Sullivan Park on Wednesdays and Fogleman Park on Thursdays. The hours are from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can see this page for scheduling updates.