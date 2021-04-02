West Palm Beach Medical Center expands vaccine eligibility to all veterans, spouses and adult caregivers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All veterans, their spouses and their adult caregivers are now eligible to be vaccinated at the West Palm Beach Medical Center walk-in site.

Veterans can also call to make an appointment.

This expansion of vaccine opportunity is made possible through the federal SAVES LIVES act.

Eligibility is extended for all veterans, regardless of their eligibility for VA healthcare.

Locally, more than 44,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given at the West Palm Beach Medical Center site in the last 3 months.

West Palm Beach VA Medical director Corey Price says he'd like to see even more vets get their shots.

"It's our obligation that if we have vaccine supplies that we get that into the arms of veterans and distributing that," said Price. "As quickly as possible. That's been our mantra. An empty chair is a wasted opportunity to getting us back to normal."

Price added there will be more outreach events in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast to give veterans vaccination opportunities.

Walk-in times at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center vaccination sites are from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Scheduled appointments run from 7 a.m until 4:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call the West Palm Beach VA medical center at 561-422-5220.

