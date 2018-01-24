West Palm Beach mayor to deliver 'State of the City' address

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -

The mayor of West Palm Beach will deliver her annual "State of the City" address Wednesday morning.

The address will be made during the January breakfast of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches at the Convention Center.

Mayor Jeri Muoio's speech will review the successes of the past year and share her vision for the upcoming year.

Topics that may come up are:

How to deal with city growth

Projects involving Clematis Street and Flagler Drive

How to better cope with traffic along the Okeechobee Corridor

Tuesday’s program starts at 7:30 a.m. NewsChannel 5 will stream the address on WPTV.com, the WPTV app and our Facebook page.