West Palm Beach mayor, fire officials to discuss 'matter of importance'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach's mayor and top fire officials on Monday will hold a news conference to discuss a "matter of importance to the community."

Mayor Keith James and Chief Diana Matty of the West Palm Beach Fire Department are scheduled to speak at the Mandel Public Library, located at 411 Clematis Street, at 1:30 p.m.

According to a news release, the pair will discuss a "matter of importance to the community, city, and region."

No other details have been released.

WPTV will stream the news conference live on WPTV.com, our free WPTV mobile app, our WPTV Facebook page, and all of your favorite streaming devices.