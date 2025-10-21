West Palm Beach police arrest repeat robbery suspect days after release

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 27-year-old West Palm Beach man was arrested in connection with two robberies on Clematis Street, just days after being released from jail for a similar offense.

Gregory Mickles Jr. was arrested after West Palm Beach police responded to reports of a robbery in the 400 block of Clematis Street around 12:30 p.m. Surveillance video helped investigators identify Mickles as the suspect.

During the investigation, officers were alerted to a second, earlier attempted robbery involving another individual in the same area. Mickles was also identified as the suspect in that incident.

Police located Mickles, who attempted to evade officers on foot before being apprehended by a K-9 unit. He faces charges of robbery (sudden snatching, no firearm), attempted robbery, simple battery, injuring a police dog, and resisting an officer with violence.

Mickles had been released from the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center on Thursday, October 16, following a similar offense committed in March.

