West Palm Beach, Lyft team up to help residents get COVID-19 vaccine

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - This Monday, May 16, 2016, file photo shows a smartphone displaying the Lyft app, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jun 18, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach has partnered with Lyft and a local organization to give discounted rides to those going to a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Ride-share users can get an access code with a value of up to $25 to get to their appointments and back.

This partnership is a part of the company's Vaccine Access Program. The point of the program is to help give fair access to vaccines, especially in vulnerable communities. The codes are given out by nonprofit organizations such as Nonprofits First in West Palm Beach.

"The strength of all of our partners, including the city of West Palm Beach and Nonprofits First, combined with our ability to address transportation barriers enables us to support equitable vaccine access for those who need it most," said Melvin Sanders, southeast regional director at Lyft.

To get a ride code for a vaccine appointment, contact any of the nonprofit organizations listed below:

  • 211-- 561-533-1065
  • Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies-- 561-665-4525
  • PBC Medical Society-- 561-433-3940
  • Vita Nova-- 561-427-3996
  • Meals on Wheels-- 561-802-6979
