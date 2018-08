WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - As West Palm Beach works to make it easier for residents and visitors to get around downtown, leaders also want to make sure everyone stays safe.

As part of that effort, city commissioners are looking into a temporary moratorium, or ban, on issuing any permits to mobility micro hubs, like bike and scooter sharing services.

That moratorium would last for 180 days, giving city leaders time to do more research and put regulations in place.

The moratorium would not apply to the blue bikes you see around downtown that are operated through the city.

While city leaders want new transportation options as part of its mobility plan, it is also aware of other cities like San Francisco dealing with safety issues with unregulated services popping up.

Commissioners are expected to vote Monday on a first reading of the new ordinance. If approved after a second reading, the moratorium would go into place.